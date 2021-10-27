LG C1 OLED TV deals drop to record low prices ahead of Black Friday

We've seen a few LG C1 OLED TV deals over the last few months, but so far the premium display has been stuck at a $1,499 sales price. That all changes today, though - Amazon has just dropped this incredibly popular model all the way down to $1,296.99. That's a brand new record-low price, saving you an additional $200 before Black Friday OLED TV deals have even officially kicked off.

At $1,296.99, we are, however, seeing our first glimpses of Black Friday pricing in today's OLED TV deals. This display launched back in March for a massive $2,199. It has since tumbled in price, as these premium sets often do, hovering at $1,799 over the spring and landing at $1,499 in the summer.

Those looking to spend a little less can also check out LG's A1 model. Amazon's latest OLED TV deals are hitting this cheaper model as well, dropping the 55-inch set to $1,196.99 (was $1,299.99). While that's another record low price, we'd recommend going with the C1 here - the additional features on offer far outweigh the extra $100 you're spending to upgrade, especially if you're after one of the best gaming TVs on the market.

You'll find both of these offers just below, as well as more prices on some of the best OLED TVs further down the page.

Today's best OLED TV deals

Image 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV | $1,499 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - We've been seeing this LG OLED TV stuck at $1,499 for some time now, but Amazon is offering a record low $1,296.99 price right now. That's the cheapest this premium set has ever been and considering there's a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 you're getting plenty of value if you're after a gaming TV as well.



Image 55-inch LG A1 OLED TV | $1,299.99 $1,196.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - While you're not getting some of the fancier features of the C1 (this model only has a 60Hz refresh rate due to no HDMI 2.1 port), those looking to spend as little as possible on an LG OLED TV will find a record low price on the A1. If you can, we'd recommend springing a little extra for the C1 to maximise your value here, but this is still a nice price to find.

View Deal

More of today's best OLED TV deals

If you're looking for something a little different, you'll find plenty more OLED TV deals just below. Whether you're after the older X-range or something from Sony, you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web up for grabs.

These displays are some of the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X, but if you're looking to outfit your new console with a shiny panel over the holiday sales we'd recommend checking out everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals. We're also rounding up predictions for Black Friday QLED TV deals and more Black Friday LG TV deals as well.

Or, if you're looking to shop around some more brands, take a look at the Black Friday Samsung TV deals we're expecting to see - including all our predictions for 2021's Black Friday 8K TV deals.