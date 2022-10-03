You can get Lego The Mighty Bowser with Halloween-themed freebies if you act fast

King Koopa's latest model, Lego The Mighty Bowser, is available to buy now after being revealed earlier this year.

Comprised of an impressive 2,807 pieces, Lego the Mighty Bowser weighs in at $269.99 from Lego (opens in new tab) (or £229.99 in the UK (opens in new tab)), Amazon (opens in new tab), or Best Buy (opens in new tab). However, you might want to prioritize the official Lego store because buying from there gets you a few free gifts. Namely, you can pick up Ray the Castaway set for no extra cost with your purchase. If you're a Lego VIP member (which is free), you should also be able to pick up a special Halloween add-on pack. Just move quickly, as both are subject to availability and the latter will only be on offer until October 31.

While we've seen Lego versions of the character before in the Lego Super Mario sets range, this one towers over them thanks to being an impressive 12.5 inches tall, 16 inches wide, and 11 inches deep. It's a lot more tricked out, too: you can move the head of Lego The Mighty Bowser by pressing buttons beneath his shell or launch fireballs from his mouth. It also comes with a themed display that looks as if it's been taken straight from Bowser's castle in the video games.

(opens in new tab) Lego The Mighty Bowser + Ray the Castaway / Halloween Add-On Pack | $269.99 at Lego (opens in new tab)

Although you can buy this set from the usual suspects, the Lego store's official offer is the best one we've seen. That's because it'll get you Ray the Castaway for free (it's available for all purchases over $120), and VIP members should also receive the Halloween Add-On Pack as well at no extra cost.



UK price: £229.99 at Lego (opens in new tab)



