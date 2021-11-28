Lego Super Mario sets are currently at a record low price at Amazon this Cyber Monday

If you've already had an eye on our Cyber Monday Lego deals, we have some good news. The Cyber Monday Lego Super Mario deals have already started rolling out with a bunch of impressive savings already up for grabs ahead of the final day of the annual sales event.

Whether you're a Lego collector yourself, have a master builder to buy for this Christmas, or maybe just have a Super Mario fan in your life - we've found a bunch of deals to fit all of those criteria and more, with savings of up to $30 on some of the highly sought after Lego Super Mario sets. All of the sets featured in this round-up can be played with separately or combined with existing Lego Super Mario playsets to expand Lego Mario's world.

You'll find more on this offer just below, as well as a number of other Lego deals beyond that. We've also compiled a list of the best Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals if that's more of what you're collecting these days.

Lego Super Mario Toad's Treasure Hunt Expansion Set | $69.99 Lego Super Mario Toad's Treasure Hunt Expansion Set | $69.99 $48.99 at Amazon

Save $21 - Pick up the Lego Super Mario Toad's Treasure Hunt Expansion Set for $48.99 ahead of Cyber Monday, that's $21 less than the usual $69.99 price tag. This Lego Super Mario expansion comes with Toad houses, a tree, treasure chest, sliding and rotating platforms, and ten action bricks. As well as a Goomba, two Cheep Cheep, and Toad and Toadette figurines.

$59.99 Lego Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set | $59.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - You can grab the Lego Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set for $24 less this Cyber Monday. The 366 piece set usually retails at $59.99 however is now down to just $35.99 on Amazon. These additional Lego pieces can add to your already existing Lego Super Mario sets and includes figures of Larry, a Goomba, a Bob-omb, and a Koopa Paratroopa.

Lego Super Mario Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set | $99.99 Lego Super Mario Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The biggest saving on this list currently is the Lego Super Mario Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set which is usually priced at $99.99 however is currently available for just $69.99, that's a massive $30 saving. In this set, master builders will find 1,010 pieces as well as Bowser, Dry Bones, Boo, and Lava Bubble figures. We suggest jumping on this deal quickly to avoid disappointment.

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course | Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you're looking for a way to get either yourself or a loved one into collecting Lego Super Mario, here's the best place to start. The Lego Super Mario Starter Course has all the things you need to build up Mario's brick world, including an interactive Mario and Bowser JR. figure. This set would usually set you back $59.99 however this Cyber Monday you can pick it up for just $47.99.

Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set | $49.99 Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Another great saving worth grabbing this Cyber Monday is the Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set, now for only $34.99 - a $15 saving compared to its usual $49.99 price tag. This playset comes with a Piranha Plant, Bob-omb, and Koopa figures and like all of the other sets in this round-up can be added to the other Lego Super Mario playsets you've already got.

Looking for some Lego deals that aren't part of the Super Mario playsets? Take a look at more of the best deals we've found below.

More of today's best Cyber Monday Lego deals

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

Looking for something other than Lego? Take a look at our other round-ups on Cyber Monday Pokemon deals, Cyber Monday board game deals, and Cyber Monday Dungeons and Dragons deals before the weekend is over.