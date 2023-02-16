New Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets reveal the most adorable Baby Rocket

A range of new Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets have been announced ahead of the movie's launch, and they include the team's new ship, headquarters, and a very cute baby Rocket Racoon.

Due to join the best Lego sets on April 1, there are three kits so far. First up is The New Guardians Ship, and it's the biggest of the Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets at over 1K pieces. Recreating the teal and purple spacecraft they call 'the Bowie,' it includes Minifigures of Star-Lord, Drax, Nebula, Mantis, and new frenemy Adam Warlock. It'll set you back $99.99 from the Lego store (opens in new tab) or $89.99 (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Next comes the dinky Baby Rocket's Ship, which he presumably used to escape the High Evolutionary (Vol. 3's villain) back when he was just a little pup. Besides featuring the sweetest young Rocket Minifigure and a grown-up version of the character, it has a 330-piece ship that's just the right size for a teeny racoon. It's $34.99 from Lego (opens in new tab) in the US or £29.99 (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Finally, the cheapest of the new kits is a Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters for $9.99 (opens in new tab) or £8.99 (opens in new tab) direct from Lego. It features a backdrop of their Knowhere base, a Minifig of Star-Lord, and the new swol Groot figure.

Image 1 of 5 The Guardians' new ride, the Bowie, is coming in all its glory this April. A smaller ship can break off an be used by one of the five Minifigs too (Image credit: Lego) And here he is - a Lego version of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock is featured in The New Guardians Ship kit, and he just looks thrilled to be here (Image credit: Lego) Lego Baby Rocket is criminally cute, and fits nicely into the cockpit of this set (Image credit: Lego) You can give the Guardians team a place to hang out after a mission with this set, which is also the cheapest of all the Guardians 3 kits (Image credit: Lego) A replica of Star-Lord's helmet from the Infinity Saga is on the way this April (Image credit: Lego)

It's interesting to note that Gamora and the High Evolutionary don't appear in any of these kits, so it's entirely possible that another set is due to land later in the year. Perhaps it contains spoilers, so has been held back for now?

Anyway. You can also pre-order the Lego Star-Lord's Helmet for $79.99 direct from Lego (opens in new tab) (or for £69.99 (opens in new tab) in the UK) ahead of its release this April 1. Although it's not life-size, standing at just over 7 inches / 18 centimeters high, Lego Star-Lord's Helmet is a detailed replica of Peter Quill's signature mask that's designed to be shown off on your shelf or desk.

This is just the latest in a long line of Lego helmets, most of which belong to the best Lego Star Wars sets. Along with busts of classic characters like Darth Vader and Boba Fett, Venom and Iron Man have also had the Lego treatment over the last few years.

Along with the Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets, it's been a big few weeks for Lego fans; more specifically, a Lego Rivendell set was just announced and will be arriving in 6,167-piece force this March.

You can see more details about the Lego Guardians sets below.

(opens in new tab) Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters (76253) (opens in new tab)

Price: $9.99 / £6.99

Release date: April 1

Pieces: 67

Minifigs: 2



The cheapest Vol. 3 set is also the smallest, coming in at just 67 pieces and featuring only two Minifigs (Star-Lord and Groot). If you missed the 2022 advent calendar, it's also the only way of getting swol Groot who's now rocking some spiked shoulder-pads. However, Star-Lord is the same figure featured in the New Guardians Ship set.

(opens in new tab) Lego Baby Rocket's Ship (76254) (opens in new tab)

Price: $34.99 / £29.99

Release date: April 1

Pieces: 330

Minifigs: 2



We can see it now… shelf upon shelf of Baby Rocket, toys, plushies, and tie-ins. This 330-piece kit is just the start, featuring a teeny tiny young Rocket Minifig along with the older version of the character. At the time of writing, this is the only set to feature adult Rocket in his new outfit.

(opens in new tab) Lego The New Guardians Ship (76255) (opens in new tab)

Price: $99.99 / £89.99

Release date: April 1

Pieces: 1,108

Minifigs: 5



The Guardians' new ride will of course be available in Lego form. Weighing in at almost 1,110 pieces, it's a lot smaller than the old Guardians Ship set that clocked up 1,901. (However, it's around $60 cheaper as a result.) This one has five Minifigs under its belt: Star-Lord, Nebula, Mantis, Drax, and Adam Warlock, who can be fitted with globs of blue energy to 'throw' at the team.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star-Lord's Helmet (76251) (opens in new tab)

Price: $79.99 / £69.99

Release date: April 1

Pieces: 602

Minifigs: None



Rather than being based on Guardians Vol. 3, this version of the helmet comes from the Infinity Saga. At just over 600 pieces, it shouldn't take you too long to construct.



