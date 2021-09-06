Labor Day laptop sales and deals 2021: find the perfect PC for you for less

Labor Day laptop deals truly have something for everyone with massive savings on some of the biggest laptop brands around right now. If you've been holding off for the right time to pick up one of the best gaming laptops around, or have been more interested in an ultrabook for working on, you're sure to find the perfect PC of choice today.

It should be reiterated: if you see something below that catches your eye, don't delay as it's highly likely that these Labor Day laptop deals are not going to be around long, so find what you like and hurry to make it yours!

And If you've been looking for something a little more modest when it comes to portable power, our picks for some great cheap gaming laptop deals are sure to point you in the right direction if you're interested in expanding your options.

Labor Day Laptop Deals

Dell Inspiron 3000 | $529 $399.99 at Dell

Save $130. There's no reason why a high-quality productivity laptop needs to cost the Earth. Taking one look at the newest iteration of the Inspiron line is proof of that, with its stylish appearance, respectable specs, and nice screen. Features: Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 | $580 $459.99 at Lenovo

Save $120. The IdeaPad 3 may be relatively no-frills in the grand scheme of things, but with its speedy chipset as well as plenty of RAM, and storage space, it's all more than enough to make your working life a little easier. Features: Intel Core i3-10110U, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch HD screen. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 | $730 $549.99 at Dell

Save $180. If you're looking for a confident and capable laptop for the professional space, you would be hard-pressed to find better in this price range. This Dell Inspiron 15 is super sleek and built to be as connected as possible with a range of ports. Features: Intel Core i5-11300H, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible | $750 $569.99 at HP

Save $180. If you're looking to get a little more flexibility in your work-life balance, this 2-in-1 enterprising machine has enough power under the hood for traditional computing as well as a touchscreen for easy navigation and extra functionality. Features: Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, 15.6-inch diagonal HD touchscreen.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 | $850 $749.99 at Dell

Save $100. This small form factor Inspiron model fulfills two of the essential feats needed for an effective work laptop from the offset, it's lightweight and it offers touchscreen tablet-like functionality for fast navigation when speed is key. Features: Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch Full HD touchscreen.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus | $1,300 $1,119.99 at Dell

Save $180. Sometimes, when it comes to serious work sessions, you need a capable machine with an amazing display. That's the biggest strength of this productivity powerhouse, with a 3K panel and exceptional specs where you need it most - all housed in a razor-thin shell. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16-inch 16:10 3K (3072 x 1920) IPS screen.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 | $1,370 1,199.99 at HP

Save $170. With its small form factor, exceptional touchscreen display and phenomenal build quality, there's a lot to recommend the Spectre on from a purely technical level alone. It's likely to be the perfect companion for office and home use, too. Features: Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, 13.5-inch WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280) IPS touchscreen. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Touch | $1,950 $1,449.99 at Dell

Save $500. For those looking for the ultimate ultrabook to make their working lives a little easier, the XPS 15 has all you could ever want to power up your productivity in style, or even game a little, made all the more appealing by its stunning screen. Features: Intel Core i7-9750H, GTX 1650, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 4K IPS touchscreen. View Deal

Dell XPS 17 | $2,300 $1,999.99 at Dell

Save $300. If you've been after an all-in-one solution for both your working and gaming life then this XPS 17 laptop can do both masterfully. It's rocking all the specs expected of a high-end gaming laptop whilst also benefiting from the super sleek ultrabook design. Features: Intel Core i7-10875H, RTX 2060 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17-inch Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) screen.View Deal

Labor Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Dell G15 (RTX 3050) | $1,030 $749.99 at Dell

Save $280. Coming in at well under $800, given the hardware inside this machine, and the build quality historically associated with G15 laptops, this is one of the better deals we've come across on entry-level gaming PCs in recent memory. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen. View Deal

HP Victus (RTX 3050) | $900 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100. With its larger-than-average screen and respectable specs, this wallet-friendly gaming laptop is a sure-fire contender for one of the better deals that we've come across. What's more, it's built sleek and subtle, too. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16.1-inch Full HD screen.

View Deal

Asus TUF (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,000 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150. If you prefer your gaming laptops to be on the bigger side of things, there just isn't much on the market that will beat this 17.3-inch Asus TUF. Its power potential and speed of the display make it a sure bet for 1080p gaming. Features: Intel Core i5-11260H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 (RTX 3050) | $1,220 $1,097.99 at Lenovo

Save $122 using discount code: LEGION517DB2. This Legion laptop is equal parts stylish and understated as it is confident and capable. What's more, with its large, fast and bright screen, it's sure to be the perfect way to experience PC gaming for less this Labor Day. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch 144Hz Full HD screen. View Deal

Alienware m15 R6 | $1,480 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $180. For those interested in experiencing ray-tracing in a portable form factor at a competitive price point, the m15 R6 is a true powerhouse in every sense of the word, especially from our recent experience with the unit. Features: Intel Core i5 11400H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen. View Deal

Alienware m15 R6 Ryzen (RTX 3060) | $1,680 $1,399.99 at Dell

Save $280. If speed is king above everything else when it comes to your next gaming laptop, the Ryzen 7 5800H is sure to never fail you when you need it most, leading to unparalleled gaming performance with the GPU in tandem. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero (RTX 3080) | $2,999 $2,452.31 at Amazon

Save $429. The absolute highest-end of laptop configurations doesn't come cheap, but a few hundred bucks off the MSRP sure helps take the sting out of it. While not strictly marketed as a gaming laptop, the Aero has the grunt to be able to game comfortably in both Full HD and Quad HD, and may even perform well in its native 4K resolution with less demanding titles. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED screen. View Deal

Having the right gaming laptop for you is just the tip of the iceberg as far as the width of PC gaming is concerned. Take the action to the big screen with the best gaming monitors, and maximize your in-game precision with the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboards around.