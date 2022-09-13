Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe brings the classic Wii adventure to Switch

Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe is officially coming to Switch on February 24, 2023.

The Deluxe version is a remake of the delightful adventure Kirby's Return to Dreamland on the Wii, which was originally released back in 2011. In Return to Dreamland, the loveable pink puffball gets swept up in a quest to help an alien by the name of Magolor after a spaceship crash lands Planet Popstar. Oh, no! Happily though, Kirby doesn't have to go it alone. The little pink blob is joined by pals Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight, and King Dedede, with the Deluxe version on Switch supporting local multiplayer for up to four players.

Kirby can of course make use of a host of his signature copy abilities by inhaling foes. And rather excitingly in the new Deluxe version coming to the Switch, a powerful new Mecha copy ability will be making its debut, complete with jetpack style canons to blast enemies with laser-infused blows from a distance. Kirby is also outfitted with little power gloves that pack a punch up close. Yes, Kirby continues to be the most adorable badass in the (Dream)land.

Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe also features a variety of minigames to get stuck into, with returning subgames like Samurai Kirby along with new additions. In the trailer we got to see Kirbs play a hot potato-like game with bombs and frying pans.

Nintendo revealed the remake during the latest Nintendo Direct showcase, with the release of yet another Kirby-shaped adventure coming as part of the puffball's 30th anniversary celebrations. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Kirby's Dream Buffet both landing in 2022, it really has been a stellar year for Kirby, and honestly, it's great to see him get the recognition he deserves. Kirby's Return to Dreamland features lots of classic platforming goodness and I for one can't wait to revisit it on the Switch in 2023.

