Kevin Feige reveals the Marvel project he's most excited about

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed the Marvel project he's most excited about. The MCU release slate is packed as the franchise moves full steam ahead into Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6, with two new Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, on the horizon.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about Kang Dynasty as related to Quantumania," Feige told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) when asked the projects he's excited about. "The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23 year history is the Fantastic Four. We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics.

"There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU," he continued. "And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

Not much is known about the MCU's take on Fantastic Four just yet, though WandaVision's Matt Shakman will direct – and he has said there is no casting news to announce at the moment. You star Penn Badgley has also addressed rumors that he'll be playing Mr. Fantastic, while, by the sounds of things, John Krasinski will not be reprising the role after playing the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Fantastic Four is due for release on February 14, 2025. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.