John Krasinski doesn't think he'll be back in the MCU as Mr. Fantastic

John Krasinski hasn't had any conversations with Marvel about returning as Mr. Fantastic, according to the actor himself. Krasinski had a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as an alternate Earth's version of Reed Richards, but was quickly killed off by Scarlet Witch.

"There aren't any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan," Krasinski told TheWrap (opens in new tab). "Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I'm a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill."

As for the experience of playing Reed, Krasinski had only positive things to say – despite his character's gruesome fate. "It's totally insane. To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy," he said. "But yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn't my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what it was fun nonetheless."

The MCU's Fantastic Four reboot is coming in 2025 as part of Marvel Phase 6, but so far no casting has been announced. WandaVision's Matt Shakman will direct the film after Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts departed the project.

Next up on the MCU release slate is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Marvel Phase 5. "Coming after the Avengers movies, phrases like 'palate cleanser' had been thrown around about the Ant-Man movies," producer Stephen Broussard told Total Film (opens in new tab) in the new issue of the magazine, which features Oppenheimer on the cover. "[We felt] if we're getting a chance at part three, we want the film to be big and feel central to the future of the MCU."

