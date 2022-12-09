Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is on the cover of Total Film’s upcoming 2023 preview issue

By Matt Maytum
published

"It’s a story of immense scope and scale"

Total Film's Oppenheimer covers
(Image credit: Universal/Syncopy/Total Film)

A new Christopher Nolan movie is always a significant event on the film calendar, and the filmmaker's upcoming historical epic, Oppenheimer, headlines the cover of Total Film’s upcoming 2023 Preview issue.

In the cover feature, Nolan talks to Total Film about his upcoming biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, often referred to as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’. A huge figure in American history, Nolan will be telling the story of the man beneath the hat.

Regular Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy steps up to the lead role in this film, and the staggering supporting cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.

We’ll be dropping more Oppenheimer details next week, but elsewhere in the new issue of Total Film you’ll find our massive 2023 Preview. It’s our annual look ahead to the biggest films arriving next year, as well as highlights of the small screen.

Plus, the print edition of this end-of-year issue also comes with our Review Of The Year 2022, reflecting on the best films and TV shows of the past 12 months, as well as the breakout performances, unmissable moments and trending topics.

Check out the covers in full below:

Total Film's Oppeneheimer subscriber cover

(Image credit: Universal/Syncopy/Total Film)
 (opens in new tab)

Total Film's Oppeneheimer cover

(Image credit: Universal/Syncopy/Total Film)
 (opens in new tab)

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover in the post now, and the issue hits newsstand (both real and digital) on Thursday, December 15. Oppenheimer opens in cinemas on July 21, 2023.

Pre-order the issue here (opens in new tab) or click here to subscribe to Total Film (opens in new tab) and never miss another exclusive.

Total Film's 2023 Preview and Review of the Year 2022

(Image credit: Universal/Syncopy/Total Film)
 (opens in new tab)
Matt Maytum
Matt Maytum
Deputy Editor, Total Film

I'm the Deputy Editor at Total Film magazine, looking after the long-form features there, and generally obsessing over all things Nolan, Kubrick and Pixar. Over the past decade I've worked in various roles for TF online and in print, including at GamesRadar+, and you can often hear me nattering on the Inside Total Film podcast. Bucket-list-ticking career highlights have included reporting from the set of Tenet and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as covering Comic-Con, TIFF and the Sundance Film Festival.