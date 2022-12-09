Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is on the cover of Total Film’s upcoming 2023 preview issue

A new Christopher Nolan movie is always a significant event on the film calendar, and the filmmaker's upcoming historical epic, Oppenheimer, headlines the cover of Total Film’s upcoming 2023 Preview issue.

In the cover feature, Nolan talks to Total Film about his upcoming biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, often referred to as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’. A huge figure in American history, Nolan will be telling the story of the man beneath the hat.

Regular Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy steps up to the lead role in this film, and the staggering supporting cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.

We’ll be dropping more Oppenheimer details next week, but elsewhere in the new issue of Total Film you’ll find our massive 2023 Preview. It’s our annual look ahead to the biggest films arriving next year, as well as highlights of the small screen.

Plus, the print edition of this end-of-year issue also comes with our Review Of The Year 2022, reflecting on the best films and TV shows of the past 12 months, as well as the breakout performances, unmissable moments and trending topics.

Check out the covers in full below:

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover in the post now, and the issue hits newsstand (both real and digital) on Thursday, December 15. Oppenheimer opens in cinemas on July 21, 2023.

