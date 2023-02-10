You's Penn Badgley addresses rumors he's been cast as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four

You star Penn Badgley has responded – in a typically cryptic manner – to rumors that he's going to play Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic, in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

"Well… No, I can't reveal that. Neither confirm nor deny," Badgley said when asked about the movie on the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast (via ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)). "No, I don't know what to say about that."

When pressed about whether or not he'd ever met Kevin Feige, the actor continued: "No. You know, it's possible that I have, but not in this context. I might have met him years ago and I wouldn't, you know, I'm not sure."

Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman recently revealed that filming on the movie is set to kick off "early next year" in an interview with Collider (opens in new tab). "All the casting stuff you see is just rumors," he added. "We are early in our process there. We have nothing to announce right now and, certainly, when we do we'll let you know." Along with rumors surrounding Badgley as Reed Richards, names ranging from Saoirse Ronan to Emily Blunt have also been associated with the role of Sue Storm, AKA the Invisible Woman.

Fantastic Four is set to hit the big screen on February 14, 2025. For more from Badgley, you can see him in You season 4 part 1, which is streaming now on Netflix, before part 2 follows on March 9. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.