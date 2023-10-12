Ke Huy Quan technically joined the Marvel universe nearly 25 years before Loki

Ke Huy Quan may have joined the MCU proper in Loki season 2 as O.B., but you may not be aware that his Marvel history runs a lot deeper than his stint in TVA’s Repairs and Advancement division.

A recently resurfaced clip doing the rounds on social media shows Quan – who quit acting for decades before his Academy Award-winning comeback in Everything Everywhere All at Once – as the assistant fight choreographer in 2000’s X-Men.

#Loki star Ke Huy Quan was a stunt choreographer for ‘X-Men’ (2000)pic.twitter.com/8hNDXrz15SOctober 6, 2023 See more

In the clip, Quan can be seen directing two stunt doubles for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Little did he know that almost a quarter of a century later, he would be at claw’s length from the character in the MCU. Jackman is set to reprise his role, and don a comics-accurate yellow costume, in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

It was on the X-Men set, curiously, where Quan bumped into a plucky young upstart by the name of Kevin Feige. As Quan recalled to NPR last year, the now-Marvel Studios president reconnected down the line to offer him a role in the new season of Loki.

"He called me and he said, 'I saw [Everything Everywhere All at Once. You're great in it. And I want you to come join the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] family.' And I was just so happy."

