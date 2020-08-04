Jurassic World: Dominion is the "best yet" according to the returning Sam Neill

Sam Neill is returning to the Jurassic Park franchise for the first time in almost two decades – and has high praise for Jurassic World: Dominion before he starts shooting his scenes later this week.

“Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya,” Neill said on Twitter, while also sharing an OG Jurassic Park image with the warning, “I’m obviously a little more grizzled now.” Neill also tweeted out a shot of him on set, reunited with his old hat. D’aww.

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2August 2, 2020

Hello old friend. #JurassicWorld #JurassicPark ⁦@LauraDern⁩ #JeffGoldblum ⁦@BryceDHoward⁩ ⁦@prattprattpratt⁩ ⁦@amblin⁩ ⁦@colintrevorrow⁩ pic.twitter.com/UQbctvqjdxAugust 4, 2020

While many will still have an affinity for the original Jurassic Park, Neill’s words may yet ring true in terms of scale and scope. The New Zealand actor, who plays Dr. Alan Grant, is joined by Jurassic veterans Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, alongside leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, for what is sure to be a dino-mite ending to the World trilogy.

Perhaps more pleasingly for film fans wanting the movie to return to production is the fact that Neill, among others, is able to get back to work on-set in London.

Jurassic World: Dominion has several precautions in place since its return to filming in July. Universal has arranged for every cast and crew member to be tested before returning to set as well as during filming, while a private medical facility oversees the entire operation.

So, just the dinosaurs for Neill and company to worry about. No biggie. Jurassic World: Dominion is set for release on June 11, 2021.

Find out what films are still out in 2020 with our movie release dates guide.