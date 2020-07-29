New on Netflix (August 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

Need to know what’s new on Netflix in August? In times such as these, we all need a binge or two to look forward to, so we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every single movie, show, and documentary coming to Netflix this month. It’s all just a quick scroll away.

Among the highlights in August on Netflix are Lucifer season 5 – which sees Tom Ellis’ eponymous demon swap his role as Lord of Hell for a job assisting the LAPD – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and all four Books of Avatar: The Last Airbender spin-off, The Legend of Korra.

On top of that are dozens upon dozens of hours of new Netflix originals, thought-provoking documentaries and reality series that put a whole new meaning on 'just one more episode.' It's hard to know where to start first, but you can at least rest easy knowing your streaming schedule is packed and you can plan out what's to come week by week by taking a look down below.

Those of you in the UK waiting for what’s new on Netflix in August – we’ll update the page as soon as we hear more, though the streaming service typically tends to provide new releases on a weekly basis.

New Netflix shows: August 2020

Iron Man: Armored Adventures seasons 1 and 2 – August 1

My Perfect Landing season 1 – August 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea season 1 – August 1

The Next Step season 6 – August 1

Operation Ouch season 1 – August 1

Operation Ouch Special – August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class – August 1

Toradora! season 1 – August 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season 2 – August 1

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp – August 4

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave – August 4

Mystery Lab – August 4

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning – August 4

The Rain season 3 – August 6

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods – August 6

Alta Mar season 3 – August 7

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in Space – August 7

Nailed It! Mexico season 2 – August 7

The New Legends of Monkey season 2 – August 7

Selling Sunset season 3 – August 7

Sing On! Germany – August 7

Tiny Creatures – August 7

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – August 7

Word Party Songs – August 7

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event – August 10

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids – August 11

3% season 4 – August 14

Glow Up season 2 – August 14

The Legend of Korra Books One-Four – August 14

Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun – August 14

Teenage Bounty Hunters – August 14

Rita season 5 – August 15

Stranger season 2 – August 15

Glitch Techs season 2 – August 17

DaMarcus Family Rules – August 19

Biohackers – August 20

Great Pretender – August 20

Alien TV – August 21

Hoops – August 21

Lucifer season 5 – August 21

Rust Valley Restorers season 3 – August 21

Emily’s Wonder Lab – August 25

Trinkets season 2 – August 25

Million Dollar Beach – August 26

Aggretsuko season 2 – August 27

Cobra Kai seasons 1-2 – August 28

I Am a Killer: Released – August 28

New Netflix movies: August 2020

A Knight's Tale – August 1

Acts of Violence – August 1

The Addams Family – August 1

An Education – August 1

Being John Malkovich – August 1

Death at a Funeral – August 1

Dennis the Menace – August 1

Elizabeth Harvest – August 1

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – August 1

Hardcore Henry – August 1

Jurassic Park – August 1

Jurassic Park III – August 1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – August 1

Mad Max – August 1

Mr. Deeds – August 1

The NeverEnding Story – August 1

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter – August 1

Nights in Rodanthe – August 1

Ocean's Thirteen – August 1

Ocean's Twelve – August 1

Remember Me – August 1

Seabiscuit – August 1

The Ugly Truth – August 1

What Keeps You Alive – August 1

Almost Love – August 2

Berlin, Berlin – August 7

Work It – August 7

The Promise – August 8

We Summon The Darkness – August 8

Nightcrawler – August 10

Mr. Peabody and Sherman – August 11

Scary Movie 5 – August 12

An Easy Girl – August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed – August 13

Fearless – August 14

Project Power – August 14

Johnny English – August 16

Les Miserables – August 16

Crazy Awesome Teachers – August 17

Drunk Parents – August 17

The Crimes That Bind – August 19

Good Kisser – August 20

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens – August 20

The Sleepover – August 21

1BR – August 23

Septembers of Shiraz – August 23

The Bridge Curse – August 27

The Frozen Ground – August 27

All Together Now – August 28

Casino Royale – August 31

Quantum of Solace – August 31

New Netflix documentaries: August 2020