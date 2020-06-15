Jurassic World 3: Dominion becomes one of the first major productions to restart filming

Jurassic World 3 – otherwise known as Jurassic World: Dominion – is set to resume filming next month, which could be good news for those wanting other major movies and TV shows to start production again.

Deadline is reporting that it will be all systems go at London’s Pinewood Studios for Jurassic World: Dominion from July 6. It is not yet known if stars, such as Chris Pine and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be present – though anybody who arrives in the UK will have to undergo a 14-day isolation period.

The set’s precautions and protocols could also offer a window into what we can expect major studios to implement once they give various other projects the green light.

Universal has arranged for every cast and crew member to be tested before returning to set as well as during filming, while a private medical facility will oversee the entire operation, which even includes on-site doctors.

It’s hard to overstate just how important the July 6 date could turn out to be. Everything from The Witcher season 2, to The Batman, and plenty more besides that have had their production (and post-production) work curtailed by COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown. A billion-dollar franchise such as Jurassic World taking the first tentative steps forward will surely bring confidence back into an industry that has seen manifold delays and relied on the drip-feed of sporadic digital releases in recent months.

In April, director Colin Trevorrow revealed the very first (snowy) shot from Jurassic World: Dominion. Here’s hoping that we’ll be able to get eyes on far more than that as filming begins once more in just a few weeks.