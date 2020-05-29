New on Netflix (June 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

It’s about that time again – here’s everything new on Netflix in June. Yep, everything. Over 100 new arrivals coming to the streaming service, in chronological order so you can plan out your month-in-binge-watching well in advance.

Netflix’s June highlights include a pair of hotly-anticipated Original movies that couldn’t be more different from each other. Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods presents a post-Vietnam War movie that deals with race in what was one of the deadliest battlefields of the 20th Century. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell star in a comedy film about… Eurovision.

Then there are the usual suspects: dozens of series new and old, anime, documentaries and so much, much more. It’s all here in our complete list on what’s new on Netflix this month. Plus, if you’re in the UK, we’ve got a sneak peek at what’s coming your way very soon. That’s all just a quick scroll away.

New Netflix shows (June 2020)

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card – June 1

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card – June 1

Cocomelon: Season 1 – June 1

Alone season 6 – June 2

Fuller House: The Farewell season – June 2

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On season 1 – June 2

True: Rainbow Rescue – June 2

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga – June 4

Can You Hear Me? – June 4

13 Reasons Why season 4 – June 5

Hannibal seasons 1-3 – June 5

Queer Eye season 5 – June 5

Queen of the South season 4 – June 6

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 – June 7 (new episodes every Sunday)

Curon – June 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5 – June 10

Middle Men – June 10

My Mister season 1 – June 10

Reality Z – June 10

Pose season 2 – June 11

Dating Around season 2 – June 12

F is for Family season 4 – June 12

Jo Koy: In His Elements – June 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2 – June 12

Pokemon Journeys: The Series – June 12

The Search – June 12

The Woords – June 12

Alexa & Katie Part 4 – June 13

How to Get Away with Murder season 6 – June 13

Marcella season 3 – June 14

Mr. Iglesias Part 2 – June 17

A Whisker Away – June 18

The Order season 2 – June 18

Floor is Lava – June 19

Girls from Ipanema season 2 – June 19

The Politician season 2 – June 19

Rhyme Time Town – June 19

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything – June 23

Crazy Delicious – June 24

BNA – June 30

George Lopez: We’ll Do it For Half – June 30

New Netflix movies (June 2020)

Act of Valor – June 1

All Dogs Go to Heaven – June 1

Bad News Bears – June 1

Cape Fear – June 1

Casper – June 1

Clueless – June 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – June 1

The Healer – June 1

Inside Man – June 1

Lust, Caution – June 1

Observe and Report – June 1

Priest – June 1

The Silence of the Lambs – June 1

Starship Troopers – June 1

The Boy – June 1

The Car – June 1

The Disaster Artist – June 1

The Help – June 1

The Lake House – June 1

The Queen – June 1

Twister – June 1

V for Vendetta – June 1

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story – June 1

West Side Story – June 1

You Don't Mess with the Zohan – June 1

Zodiac – June 1

Killing Guther – June 3

Lady Bird – June 3

The Last Days of American Crime – June 5

Before I Fall – June 8

Da 5 Bloods – June 12

Milea – June 13

Underdogs – June 15

Baby Mama – June 16

Charlie St. Cloud – June 16

Frost/Nixon – June 16

The Darkness – June 16

An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin – June 17

Feel the Beat – June 19

Lost Bullet – June 19

One-Way to Tomorrow – June 19

Wasp Network – June 19

Goldie – June 21

Dark Skies – June 22

Nobody Knows I’m Here – June 24

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – June 26

Straight Up – June 26

Bratz: The Movie – June 29

New Netflix Documentaries (June 2020)

Spelling the Dream – June 3

Lenox Hill – June 10

Babies Part 2 – June 19

Father Soldier Son – June 19

Athlete A – June 24

Home Game – June 26

New on Netflix UK (June 2020)

Netflix's UK Twitter account has revealed several shows and movies coming to the streaming service across the pond in June.

– Rick and Morty S4– Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown S1-12– Shameless (UK) S1-11– People Just Do Nothing S5– Keeping Up with the Kardashians S1-2– The Real Housewives of Atlanta S1-2– The Real Housewives of New York S1-2– The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S1-2May 21, 2020

Just 𝓈𝑜𝓂𝑒 of the films coming in June:– Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)– Hereditary (2018)– Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)– The Disaster Artist (2017)– No Country for Old Men (2007)– Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)– Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging (2008)May 20, 2020