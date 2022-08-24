Joseph Quinn stans don’t really know what The Lords of the Fallen is, but they’re enjoying the trailer anyway

Stranger Things have happened

The Lords of the Fallen
The reveal of The Lords of the Fallen reboot during Opening Night Live at Gamescom was one of the more pleasant surprises of the night. Not just because we haven’t heard from the series in a hot minute, but because it features voiceover work from Joseph Quinn, who you may recognise as Eddie Munson from Stranger Things. 

That wee factoid has now reached the Quinn fandom, who are having a very good day having learnt that there is just a little more of the actor’s work in the world. While some of them haven’t heard about the Dark Souls-like before, they’re only all too keen to find out more.

You can find some of the best reactions below. Well, the family-friendly ones. If you want to see the other type of reactions, you’ll need to do your own detective work. 

The Lords of the Fallen is a reboot of the original that features an all-new adventure set more than a thousand years after the first game's events in a world more than five times larger. While that somewhat implies a prequel, what you're getting is very much a reboot. 

There's currently no release date for The Lords of the Fallen, but it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam.

Here's everything else that was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 (opens in new tab), trailers and all. 

