Joseph Quinn stans don’t really know what The Lords of the Fallen is, but they’re enjoying the trailer anyway

The reveal of The Lords of the Fallen reboot during Opening Night Live at Gamescom was one of the more pleasant surprises of the night. Not just because we haven’t heard from the series in a hot minute, but because it features voiceover work from Joseph Quinn, who you may recognise as Eddie Munson from Stranger Things.

That wee factoid has now reached the Quinn fandom, who are having a very good day having learnt that there is just a little more of the actor’s work in the world. While some of them haven’t heard about the Dark Souls-like before, they’re only all too keen to find out more.

You can find some of the best reactions below. Well, the family-friendly ones. If you want to see the other type of reactions, you’ll need to do your own detective work.

me playing the lords of the fallen knowing nothing about it because i bought it only bc joseph quinn narrated the trailer pic.twitter.com/5bQyIgCe4OAugust 23, 2022 See more

what if joseph actually voices a character in lords of the fallen what then, am i supposed to buy a ps5 to play it bc you know i willAugust 24, 2022 See more

Here's the thing My friend told me about Lords of the Fallen before this. She said "If you like Elden Ring or Dark Soul you'll like this game" but I was so unprepared to hear Joe Quinn's voice in the trailer and the sound that left my body was so inhuman I almost died.August 24, 2022 See more

me hearing joe’s voice in “the lords of the fallen” trailer pic.twitter.com/RP17jdUm3kAugust 23, 2022 See more

The Lords of the Fallen is a reboot of the original that features an all-new adventure set more than a thousand years after the first game's events in a world more than five times larger. While that somewhat implies a prequel, what you're getting is very much a reboot.

There's currently no release date for The Lords of the Fallen, but it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam.

