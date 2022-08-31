Ant-Man 3 director says Jonathan Majors is like a young Marlon Brando

Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed has compared Jonathan Majors to a young Marlon Brando. Majors plays Marvel's new big bad Kang the Conqueror in the film, which will kick off Marvel Phase 5 when it arrives next year.

"It's become a cliché over the decades to compare somebody to a young Marlon Brando, but Jonathan has that," Reed told The New York Times (opens in new tab) (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)). "He has just this energy and this presence, and our movie is definitely benefiting from that."

A trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was unveiled behind closed doors at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel, revealing a trip to the Quantum Realm for the main cast. That's where they'll encounter Majors' Kang – the actor entered the MCU in the Loki finale as He Who Remains, a variant of the villain. The events of the episode left Kang unleashed on the multiverse, and he'll likely have a part to play in Loki season 2. It also seems a safe bet to expect Kang to appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty…

"What I love is that [Kang is] totally different from Thanos. He is completely different. It's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet, that's not what Kang is," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said of the new bad guy.

"Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," he added.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives this February 17. The latest MCU release, She-Hulk, is currently dropping weekly on Disney Plus. For everything else the MCU has in store for us, check out our roundup of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.