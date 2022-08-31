Ant-Man 3 director says Jonathan Majors is like a young Marlon Brando

By published

Peyton Reed has high praise for Jonathan Majors

Loki Season 1 image
(Image credit: Disney)

Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed has compared Jonathan Majors to a young Marlon Brando. Majors plays Marvel's new big bad Kang the Conqueror in the film, which will kick off Marvel Phase 5 when it arrives next year. 

"It's become a cliché over the decades to compare somebody to a young Marlon Brando, but Jonathan has that," Reed told The New York Times (opens in new tab) (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)). "He has just this energy and this presence, and our movie is definitely benefiting from that."

A trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was unveiled behind closed doors at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel, revealing a trip to the Quantum Realm for the main cast. That's where they'll encounter Majors' Kang – the actor entered the MCU in the Loki finale as He Who Remains, a variant of the villain. The events of the episode left Kang unleashed on the multiverse, and he'll likely have a part to play in Loki season 2. It also seems a safe bet to expect Kang to appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

"What I love is that [Kang is] totally different from Thanos. He is completely different. It's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet, that's not what Kang is," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said of the new bad guy.  

"Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," he added. 

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives this February 17. The latest MCU release, She-Hulk, is currently dropping weekly on Disney Plus. For everything else the MCU has in store for us, check out our roundup of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. 

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 