Joker 2 composer seemingly confirms that sequel will be an all-out musical

It seems Joker 2 is shaping up to be an all-out musical after the latest tease from the sequel’s composer. Hildur Guðnadóttir was quizzed recently about how the musical nature of Joker: Folie à Deux will impact the score.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, she replied: "All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music. That's all I can give away." While admittedly this wasn't a huge reveal, it’s definitely interesting that we’ll be getting a lot of music in the new movie, rather than just a few songs.

We’ve known about the musical nature of the upcoming movie for a while now, ever since Lady Gaga’s casting was announced back in 2022. And this isn’t even the first time that Guðnadóttir has commented on it either, telling Variety earlier this year: "It's an interesting decision. It's both logical and also very surprising for me as well as the audience."

However, just how far it leans into the musical side of things has been a big talking point among fans, wondering how the tonal shift from the first movie's darkness could work. Well, there may be some more surprises still to come, according to Zazie Beetz, who’s returning as Sophie Dumond in the sequel.

She shared that the musical elements might surprise viewers. "I think people will be surprised. I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical," Beetz told Variety earlier in 2023. "We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well."

There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the sequel to 2019’s Joker, but thanks to some official images and plenty of intriguing set photos, we have some good insight into the movie. We know that Gaga is playing Harley Quinn, that Arkham Asylum will be a big location for the movie, and that those famous stairs will return.

Joker 2 is set to be released on October 4, 2024. For more upcoming movies, check out all of the 2023 movie release dates that are currently confirmed, as well as all of the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.