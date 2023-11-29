Jesse Eisenberg is 'desperate' to start filming Now You See Me 3

Jesse Eisenberg is ready to make Now You See Me 3, like, right now.

“That’s why I love, love them so much, and I'm so desperate to do a third one, Eisenberg told Collider. "It's like the only time I could kind of lower my antidepressant dosage because I feel so at ease and comfortable with myself as a performer because the character is."

Eisenberg plays J. Daniel Atlas, an arrogant illusionist who leads a pack of gifted magicians known as the Four Horsemen, in 2013's Now You See Me and its 2016 sequel. The film centers on the magicians, who use their skills to pull off bank heists and robberies during their performances.

The actor went on to echo these statements in an exclusive YouTube interview about his upcoming film Manodrome: "It was amazing. It was like a vacation, because I got to feel good about myself every day on set. So when I heard they were making a third one [...] If they could make one of these a year, I could finally wean myself off anti-depressants because they make me feel so great."

Eisenberg also explained that the script was still being written when he was approached for a role in Now You See Me, telling the writers that he wanted to play an "arrogant, confident showman." The first installment was penned by Ed Solomon, Boaz Yakin, and Edward Ricourt, and directed by Fast X helmer Louis Leterrier. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu took over for Now You See Me 2, with Solomon still returning to write.

The all-star ensemble cast includes Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman. Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer is set to direct the third installment.

Now You See Me 3 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.