Now You See Me 3 sent literal, actual money to fans who were in the "right place, right time" after watching the new trailer

Now You See Me: Now You Don't sent a pretty good chunk of change to lucky fans who dialed a phone number just in time.

On April 29th, two mysterious video billboards popped up in Times Square, New York City. One billboard featured a timer set for 60 minutes and a phone number (315-669-8263) alongside the words, "TEXT FOR MAGIC." Below, the second billboard showed an endless stream of falling cash.

According to Far Out Magazine and several tweets from fans, those who sent a text to the number on the screen were sent $119.16 via Venmo with the memo: "Voila" and a magic wand emoji. If you text the number now that the countdown has ended, it'll prompt you to sign up for a text message list that provides ongoing updates about the upcoming threequel.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is the third installment in the magician-heist franchise, with the first film hitting theaters in 2016 and becoming a surprise box office hit - grossing $351 million against a budget of $75 million. Now You See Me 2 hit theaters in 2016. The all-star cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't will levitate into theaters on November 15, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.