James Gunn responds to Superman: Legacy casting reports

James Gunn has addressed the new Superman: Legacy casting reports – and he's giving absolutely nothing away.

The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) recently shared that David Corenswet is a top candidate for the part of Clark Kent, with Nicholas Hoult in the running for Lex Luthor. Actors in the mix for Lois Lane, according to the publication, include Samara Weaving, Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, and Phoebe Dynevor. (Another report from Deadline (opens in new tab), however, agrees on the Lois Lane contenders but has Jacob Elordi and Hoult as potential Clark Kents, with "A-list actors" up for Luthor).

"For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role," Gunn wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world." He capped off the Tweet with a mysterious merman emoji, which could mean the casting is related to Aquaman – though that's pure speculation.

Gunn, who is writing and directing Superman: Legacy, has frequently shot down casting rumors for the role of Clark Kent.

So far, details on the film are scarce; all that's known is that it will focus on Clark as a young reporter at the Daily Planet. The movie is also the first entry in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and will arrive on July 11, 2025.

