David Corenswet is in the running for lead role in Superman: Legacy. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the upcoming movie, which will be written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, is seriously narrowing down its search for its lead – and who'll be playing Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, too.

When it comes to the Man of Steel, Corenswet is said to be the top contender, having recently held his own opposite Mia Goth in horror sequel Pearl. Before that, he appeared in Ryan Murphy's The Politician and Hollywood. The screen test stage for Superman: Legacy is likely to take place after Memorial Day, or in early June so it might not be too much longer until casting announcements start to be made.

THR states that two others are in with a chance of bagging the role of Supes, though their names have not been disclosed. The publication does suggest, however, that Euphoria's Jacob Elordi isn't linked to the part despite fan speculation and Deadline's claim to the contrary (opens in new tab), having never auditioned allegedly. In the past, British actors Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson have also been associated with the project.

"I completely relate to Superman because he's everything I am," Gunn previously told THR as part of its April cover story. (opens in new tab) "He's somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he's fucking Superman. And that's kind of like what I feel like."

Superman: Legacy, which will kick off Gunn and fellow DC head Peter Safran's new vision for the superhero franchise, is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows heading our way.