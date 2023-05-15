A new report on the casting process for Superman: Legacy has shed some light on who is in the mix to play Lois Lane.

Deadline (opens in new tab) and The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) are both in agreement that Emma Mackey, Samara Weaving, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rachel Brosnahan have tested for the role.

Mackey is best known to viewers as Maeve in Sex Education – something that she told GamesRadar+ she was planning to "gracefully exit from." She’ll next appear in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as a Nobel Prize-winning iteration of the iconic doll.

Weaving, meanwhile, has slowly built up a formidable reputation as one of horror’s leading ‘scream queens’, starring in both Ready or Not and this year’s Scream 6.

Dyvenor has starred in Bridgerton, while Brosnahan is best recognized for her lead role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Of the quartet, The Hollywood Reporter’s sources suggest Brosnahan delivered an "outstanding" audition – but may be too old for what Gunn has initially described as a take on a younger Superman.

The trades also have an update on potential names linked to both Superman and his nemesis Lex Luthor, with the likes of David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, Andrew Richardson, and Nicholas Hoult namechecked. Of those, however, THR reports that Elordi and Richardson aren’t up for Clark Kent, while Hoult – who got down to the final two alongside Robert Pattinson for The Batman – could be in the running for Luthor.

The James Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy is flying into cinemas on July 11, 2025. For more on what’s coming your way, here’s our guide to new superhero movies.