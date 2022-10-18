James Gunn reportedly making a new "mystery" DC movie (or two)

James Gunn is pitching ideas for one or even two new DC movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Gunn and producer Peter Safran – who previously worked on Aquaman, Shazam!, and both of these movies upcoming sequels for DC – are reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. about making at least one "mystery" movie with Gunn in the director's chair. As for which superheroes this movie would center on, that's still unknown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, Gunn would focus on making Peacemaker season 2 first before tackling any new projects for the studio. The first season of The Suicide Squad spin-off show, starring John Cena as the titular character, premiered in January 2022, following on from the soft reboot of Suicide Squad in 2021. Season 2 is set to start filming in 2023.

Elsewhere at DC, Warner Bros. is reportedly keen to get Henry Cavill back as Superman for a sequel to 2013's Man of Steel, while The Batman director Matt Reeves has several ideas for spin-off movies about some of Gotham City's most notorious villains. While these projects are still up in the air, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit the big screen in March 2023 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will follow in December 2023.

Next up for Gunn is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which arrives on Disney Plus this winter, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies.