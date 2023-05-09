Krypto will be in Superman: Legacy, teases James Gunn

James Gunn has seemingly revealed that Krypto the Superdog will feature in Superman: Legacy. Gunn is both writing and directing the movie, which is currently in pre-production.

In an interview with Toronto Sun (opens in new tab), Gunn joked to Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star Chris Pratt that he could play the superdog in the upcoming movie, and when Pratt responded, "It sounds like there's going to be a character called Krypto in Superman – breaking news," Gunn confirmed, "It is a scoop, I guess."

Gunn has also revealed that Jimmy Olsen will feature in the movie, which is set to focus on a young Clark Kent as a cub reporter for the Daily Planet. In DC comics, Krypto is a white dog who first debuted in the pages of Adventure Comics in a Superboy story, way back in 1955.

Krypto has superpowers of his own and his first origin story saw him sent to Earth in a spaceship, just like his owner Kal-El (AKA Clark Kent), though the pup's pod got knocked off course and he didn't make it to the planet until sometime after Clark.

No casting has been revealed for Superman: Legacy just yet, though Gunn has regularly debunked rumors surrounding the lead role. The film isn't slated for release until July 11, 2025, so it might be some time yet until we find out who the new Superman is. All we know for sure, though, is that it won't be Henry Cavill, and at least one Guardians of the Galaxy cast member will feature in the movie.

Superman: Legacy is the first film on the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters release slate, which also includes an Amanda Waller TV show and a new Batman and Robin movie.

