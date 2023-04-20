James Gunn confirms a classic DC character will be in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has confirmed that a classic DC character will appear in his upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

In response to a fan asking if Jimmy Olsen will be in the movie, Gunn simply replied on Twitter (opens in new tab): "ofc," AKA "of course."

Jimmy Olsen is a friend of Clark Kent's in the comics and works for the Daily Planet as a photojournalist. Considering Superman: Legacy will reportedly involve Clark working as a young journalist, with familiar characters like Lois Lane featuring too, this isn't a massive surprise.

Jimmy has appeared in live-action before in multiple projects, played by Marc McClure in the Christopher Reeves Superman movies (and the Supergirl spin-off film) and Michael Cassidy in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

There are no casting details for Superman: Legacy just yet, with Gunn debunking rumors that Jacob Elordi or Logan Lerman would play the Man of Steel. The director is also penning the script and recently shared an update that the movie is in pre-production.

"I'm honored to be part of the legacy," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab) with an image of the script. "And what better day than Superman Anniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on Superman: Legacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running."

The Supes film is the first of many more DC movies to come as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The rest of the slate includes the likes of a new Batman and Robin movie and a Booster Gold TV show. Gunn has also said that "less than half" of the Chapter One slate has been revealed, so expect much more to come.

