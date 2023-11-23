It's only $40 but this is my favorite Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal yet

The Hori Split Pad Pro is pretty much permanently fixed to my Nintendo Switch OLED these days, and with Best Buy dropping a $10 discount on the ergonomically minded Joy-Con alternative it's an absolute steal this week.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have been particularly kind to this set of larger gamepads. We don't typically see discounts on the already much-cheaper-than-JoyCon Nintendo Switch controller day to day and even during this year's Prime Day offers things were still north of $40. I should know, I watch those numbers like a hawk whenever it's sales season.

However, you can pick up the Hori Split Pad Pro for just $39.99 at Best Buy today (was $49.99) - the cheapest I've seen the set for some time. Considering the full Joy-Con kit will still set you back $80 that's a fantastic price - whether you're battling stick drift or you simply don't get on with the smaller size of the official buttons.

It took 2023's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for me to finally be able to write about the Split Pad Pro again, and I'd seriously urge anyone who plays for a serious amount of time in handheld mode to give this option a go.

Should you buy the Hori Split Pad Pro?

I would heartily recommend the Hori Split Pad Pro to anyone who starts to feel the strain of those smaller Joy-Cons after just a little playtime. The chunkier sides and more forgiving grip shape mean this set of controllers is infinitely more comfortable than the originals. You're getting a real grip shape here, rather than a smooth plastic rectangle, with full-sized controls to boot. I would recommend the Split Pad Pro for comfort alone, but there are two assignable back buttons to add an extra personalized flair to your gameplay and a turbo mode as well. The features are where I may lose some of you, though.

If you're looking for as many multiplayer options as possible, the Hori Split Pad Pro won't be for you. These gamepads do separate but only to wrap around the console itself - they don't work wirelessly and can't be used independently. You're also dropping rumble and NFC, but that's pretty minor compared to the level of comfort you're achieving. Plus, picking up all these extra features is going to cost you significantly more than today's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are offering.

If you don't want to lose the more compact vibe of the Switch there's also the Hori Split Pad Compact to consider. I didn't experience the same level of comfort with this smaller model when I tested it back in April, but there are still some curves to keep your hands relaxed and it's certainly wider than a set of Joy-Cons. You won't, however, have to lug a chunky set of controllers around with you here. You can find out more about the two models in my Hori Split Pad Pro vs Compact head-to-head.

