If you love Game Pass as much as I do you need to see this Prime Day deal

I've played 32 games this year, and I own three of them. That's the reality of our Game Pass world, and to be honest it's one I'm pretty happy with. Having the luxury of a wad of gaming phones by my side certainly helps with the streamable titles, but nothing comes in quite so handy as the Backbone One. It's not just Game Pass, though. I find myself linking up to my PS5 with the PlayStation Edition just as often, running through the PS Plus catalog from the lazy comfort of bed.

It's a good thing Prime Day gaming deals have struck, then. You'll find the Backbone One available for just $69.99 at Amazon right now. That's $30 off the $99.98 MSRP and just a few dollars short of last year's record low Black Friday price. I was happy to grab a second Backbone One at full price when the PS5 edition launched, so today's discounts feel particularly impressive.

Whether you've stacked your account with Game Pass codes or upgraded your WiFi just to Remote Play from the bathroom, the Backbone One is an excellent addition to your setup. Between its fantastic software and helpful additional charging and audio features, it's a stunning piece of kit that can completely change how you interact with your favorite games from your phone. I know it did for me, and if I didn't already have a drawer stocked full of them I'd certainly be jumping on today's Prime Day deal.

(Image credit: Future)

There is, however, another contender in the mix. The Razer Kishi V2 isn't taking part in today's Prime Day deals, but it is already cheaper at $59.99 (at Amazon). I've had my hands on both and today they look similar. The Kishi V2 swaps the headphone jack of the Backbone for remappable buttons up top, so it's the better mobile controller if you're after more control options and already use a wireless gaming headset.

However, the software included with the Backbone One is second to none. While Razer's Nexus app can feel clunky, low resolution, and generally hodge podged together, the Backbone One lives on its slick app. You keep all your games across all your services together here, turning your device into a fully fledged console experience. It is worth noting, though, that I found the Kishi's buttons to feel a little more tactile under the thumb, as opposed to the denser feel of the Backbone.

You can read our full roundup in our Razer Kishi V2 vs Backbone One comparison.

