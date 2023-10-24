I review graphics cards, and there’s a good reason to jump on this RX 7600 deal before Black Friday

Graphics card prices are healing, but I didn’t expect to see AMD’s new RX 7600 show up for much less before Black Friday. Normally, I’d advise holding off until the big sale before dropping any cash on GPUs. However, there’s a very good reason why you should pick up a new RDNA 3 sooner than later, and it’s linked to the team red’s new suite of AI upscaling tools.

Over at Amazon, the XFX Speedster QICK308 Radeon RX 7600 is down from $279.90 to $249.99, thanks to a nifty 11% discount. That’s the lowest price you’ll currently find the new-gen GPU for on the web, and it’s around $40 cheaper than its RTX 4060 rivals. Simply put, this is an extremely reasonable offer for what is one of the best early Black Friday graphics card deals around for entry level PCs, and it’s now ever better value for money than when it first launched.

If you’ve been keeping up with the best graphics card tech, you’ll know that Nvidia’s armada of cards comes armed with Frame Generation abilities. The tools are part of DLSS 3.5, a kit of AI enhancements that helps boost performance while revamping the quality of things like path tracing. Just last month, AMD’s take on Frame Generation, ‘Fluid Motion Frames’, launched alongside the company’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, and it enables RDNA 3 cards to boost fps by filling in frame rate gaps, just like Nvidia’s offering.

Should you buy the RX 7600 before Black Friday?

Black Friday can be unpredictable, and it has a habit of knocking out new record low prices. That said, it can also sometimes use smoke and mirrors to present old offers as shiny new discounts, with retailers sometimes raising prices just before the event only to put them back down again. This is something that can happen with newer products, and there’s a good chance it’ll occur with the RX 7600 model above.

At the moment, Amazon is leading the charge with this RX 7600 deal, and the page wears that familiar ‘Lowest price in 30 days’ badge. That’s not to say discounts aren’t present at other retailers, but both the XFX Speedster model and other versions are more expensive than this offer at the likes of Best Buy and Newegg. In itself, that might be a sign that other sites are waiting for Black Friday to match this discount, meaning Amazon has potentially jumped the gun.

We’re not talking much of a difference, as Best Buy has a Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 GAMING OC for $259. Yet, that extra $10 feels like a lot when it comes to new gen GPU prices, and Black Friday likely won’t knock that much more off using its annual discounting superpowers. Therefore, if you’re itching to upgrade your rig right now and take advantage of next generation frame boosting tools, picking up this graphics card right feels like a wise move. Not that I think stock will necessarily evaporate, but the presence of FSR 3 could prompt more players to opt for RDNA 3 over Nvidia’s entry-level RTX card, especially if it means saving a chunk of change.

