I really hope this leaked Lego Zelda set is real

If leakers are to be believed, we'll be getting a Lego Zelda set before the year is out, and honestly? I'm hyped.

Details for a Lego Zelda set emerged over the weekend from prominent leaker 1414falconfan on Instagram, including the number of pieces and a possible September release date. Apparently, the kit will be based on The Great Deku Tree (a character who's made regular appearances throughout The Legend of Zelda series since Ocarina of Time)

Crediting brickmerge for the scoop, 1414falconfan notes that the Lego Zelda set number is 77092. They also say that the piece count is 2,500. Because falconfan has a good track record for revealing new Lego sets ahead of time (including the recent X-Men X-Jet), I'd say we can be hopeful.

Plus, it's been corroborated by another pretty reliable source, FalconBricks. The latter suggests that there will be two build options (either green leaves or cherry blossom) along with "a few Minifigures of characters from Hyrule." Naturally, Link – armed with his trusty Hylian shield – is a part of that line up.

While many have speculated that this Lego Great Deku Tree will be based on the Ocarina of Time version (even FalconBricks uses that image on their report), it's also a possibility that we'll get something mimicking the Tears of the Kingdom alternative. Seeing as it was rocking cherry blossoms in-game and for concept artwork, that may be the model we get – or it'll be an amalgamation of the two. The Ocarina of Time and modern versions are very similar, after all.

Either way, I'm stoked. The Legend of Zelda has always been perfect for the brick treatment thanks to its iconic locations and dungeons so I have my fingers crossed that it'll join the best Lego sets on shelves before long.

It's a good time to be a Lego and Nintendo fan – we found out toward the end of last year that Lego Animal Crossing is real (and adorable).