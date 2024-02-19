I just scrolled Best Buy's entire Presidents Day sale - these are the 5 gaming deals I'd actually buy

Best Buy's Presidents Day sale is here, and among the stacks of underwhelming savings there are some real gems on the shelves. Finding that gold takes some digging though, which is why I've been trawling those shelves all morning.

There's a lot to go through here (not all of Best Buy's current sales are listed under its 'Presidents Day' menu page, so it's a sitewide scramble if you're keeping your options particularly open). It also doesn't help that the retailer will just chuck in some full-priced gadgets that are selling particularly well.

I've searched the digital aisles and done the math to find all of my favorite games and accessories that are actually at record low (or are rarely discounted enough to be noteworthy). That leaves us with five Best Buy Presidents Day deals that gamers should be taking note of. These deals start at just $5.74, so you don't need to spend big to find excellent value this week.

You'll find all my top picks from this year's sale just below, but if you're open to other retailers there are plenty more Presidents Day sales for gamers further down the page.

1. Insignia Silicone Bumper Case for Steam Deck | $14.99 $5.74 at Best Buy

Save $9.25 - We'll start off super cheap, because this $9 discount on the budget Insignia Steam Deck bumper case is spare change level right now. The rubber bumper is an affordable way to keep your Steam Deck in good shape - even if you've already got a clamshell case for it. I always keep a similar one for the Asus ROG Ally to hand, just in case. Buy it if: ✅ You have a Steam Deck

✅ You want extra protection

✅ You want extra grip Don't buy it if: ❌ You keep things as slimline as possible Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: OOS

2. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset | $349.99 $297.99 at Best Buy

Save $52 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the best gaming headset I've played with so far. Its hot-swappable battery system, super flexible DAC hub, and fantastic sound quality mean it's the gold standard by which I test every other headset that passes my desk. Some have come close to this top spot but none have been able to surpass it. Best Buy's Presidents Day sales have the wireless version down to $297.99 - a couple of bucks cheaper than we generally see it. That $299.99 position is rare though. Note that this is the PlayStation model. Buy it if: ✅ You play PS5 and PC

✅ You don't want to worry about charging

✅ Comfort is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox Price Check: Amazon: $297.99 | Walmart: $339



3. Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme | $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that the Asus ROG Ally completely changed the way I play PC games (when i'm not testing gaming laptops). I was always a console-first player, so I was happy to pick up a familiar set of thumbsticks and buttons when I first reviewed the handheld. After months of use, though, I couldn't live without it. You'll find the Z1 version available for even less ($399.99 at Best Buy), but I would only recommend downsizing if you tend to play lighter indie games. The Z1 Extreme is capable of running full Triple-A titles and doing it in a way I wouldn't have thought possible this time last year. Buy it if: ✅ You want truly portable PC play

✅ You play heavier Triple-A games

✅ You want more power than a Steam Deck Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play Steam games

❌ You only play lighter games Price Check: Only available at Best Buy



4. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Switch) | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - No, it's not generally the best way to play Borderlands 3 but if you've only got a Switch it certainly is. The scientists at Gearbox and 2K managed to squeeze the latest Borderlands adventure onto a Switch cart late last year and it's been a success. Of course your graphics suffer and framerates can drop during heavier scenes but I've been enjoying my time with this port overall and those technical limitations have never made anything unplayable. That $59.99 MSRP has never sat right with me. $29.99 on the other hand? That's a fantastic rate. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play Borderlands 3 on the go

✅ You don't care about getting the best graphics

✅ You enjoy first person shooters Don't buy it if: ❌ You have another platform to play it on Price Check: Amazon: $40.98 | Walmart: $38.99



5. Assassin's Creed: Mirage (PS5) | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Assassin's Creed: Mirage is just a few months old, but the smaller entry in the franchise is already down to $29.99. This is only the second time I've ever seen that $29.99 sales price, with the previous being a quick drop right at the end of December. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer more linear gameplay

✅ You're a fan of the franchise Don't buy it if: ❌ You want open world action Price Check: Amazon: $29.99 | Walmart: $36.99



