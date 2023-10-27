I didn’t expect to see Alienware’s 500Hz monitor show up cheaper before Black Friday

Dell’s Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor is still pretty fresh on the scene, but you can already grab 25% off ahead of Black Friday. If you’re not really into competitive shooters, or trying to boost fps in games to obscene levels, then that’ll probably fly over your head. However, those of you who’ve been waiting for some sort of discount on this specialist model will want to take note, as I reckon this is a bona fide early Black Friday deal.

The ‘not quite’ Black Friday gaming monitor deal in question is currently available at Amazon, as you can bag the Alienware 500Hz (AW2524H) for $599.99 rather than $799.99. It’s all thanks to that 20% discount, and I wasn’t able to find the model at any other retailers for the same price. Normally, I expect Dell itself to sort of lay the path when it comes to offers, but you’ll end up paying $829.99 if you go straight to the monitor maker. Again, this is one of the best gaming monitor options for esports enthusiasts and competitive players, not to mention one of the only 500Hz capable screens out there at the moment.

There are a few things to note before getting too excited about this 500Hz monitor deal, as that lofty refresh rate comes with caveats. For starters, it’s a 1080p panel, which might surprise some of you if you’re not used to looking at screen specs. The general rule is that speedier screens have to use a lower resolution, and 4K displays are currently capped at 240Hz. In addition, this specific model is also 24.5-inches, so it may feel a little small if your current screen is that bit larger.

Alienware AW2524H 24.5-inch | $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - That's right, that 500Hz Alienware monitor is 25% off right now at Amazon, and it's currently down to its lowest price ever. Typically, this screen sits at around $700, so it's safe to say this deal isn't a regular occurrence. Not to mention it only arrived this year. Buy it if: ✅ You want the fastest monitor on the market

✅ You want speedy response times Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't got a cutting edge gaming PC

❌ You wouldn't be willing to play at 1080p anyway Price check: Dell $829 | Newegg $799

Should you buy this Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor before Black Friday?

Alienware AW2524H pricing has been a bit wobbly lately at Amazon, following a stint of it sitting at $800 for most of the year. It hasn’t ever really stayed MSRP for long at the retailer, but this current discount is distinctly lower. If other storefronts had followed suit with this offer, I’d have been more open to the idea of deeper discounts this Black Friday. However, it feels more like Amazon has decided to jump the gun with this lowest ever price, leading me to believe it’ll be the same offer that rivals will eventually embrace this November.

Simply put, if you’re looking to spend less on one of the faster gaming monitors well ahead of Black Friday, you should jump on this Alienware deal. Just make sure you’re already equipped with everything you’ll need to use 500Hz, as you’ll need one of the best graphics cards around to produce a matching frame rate. If you’re really just looking for something conventionally quick, you might want to look out for deals on the 360Hz Alienware AW2724HF, as it costs a chunk less while still being a speed demon.

