I didn’t expect this Hisense 144Hz gaming TV deal to exist before Black Friday

144Hz gaming TV deals are something I’ve been keeping an eye out for all year, but I honestly didn’t think we’d see anything like this Hisense offer before Black Friday. Not only has Amazon completely slashed the price of the manufacturer's 2023 65-inch mini LED model, but it also comes with a free copy of NBA 4K 24. I’ll be pretty surprised if better offers on this display pop up later this month, so it’s well worth checking out ahead of time.

Over at Amazon, the Hisense 65U7K is down from $1,049.99 to just $699.99 ahead of Black Friday, and it’s all thanks to an impressive 33% discount. Previous discounts tend to halt closer to $800, but this early Black Friday TV deal is gunning for lowest-ever price territory. As mentioned above, being able to claim a free copy of NBA 4K 24 for either PS5 or Xbox Series X/S really sweetens this deal, making it worth jumping on even if rivals chip a dollar or two extra off later on.

4K 144Hz is still a bit of a novelty when it comes to the best gaming TV options, but Hisense is actively attempting to burst the premium bubble. When higher refresh rate panels made their debut, you’d have to opt for vastly more expensive Samsung screens to gain access to elevated specs. Now, we’re seeing more financially approachable models that can make your living room PC gaming setup dreams a reality, and you don’t even have to settle for a traditional LED panel.

Hisense 65U7K 65-inch + NBA 4K 24 | $1,049.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $350 - A 33% discount has knocked this speedy 144Hz Hisense TV well below $1,000 ahead of Black Friday, and the fact it comes with NBA 4K 24 means it's an even better deal than you'd think. You don't have to be into basketball to know that this is a slam dunk of an offer, especially since discounts normally fail to venture below $700. Buy it if: ✅ You want a speedy 144Hz TV

✅ You're looking to play PC games in the living room Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a faster screen

❌ You'd rather invest in an OLED model Price check: Best Buy $749.99 | Walmart $698

I actually spent a significant chunk of time testing a similar screen for our Hisense U7K review, and I can’t stress enough how much of a difference 144Hz makes. If you’re used to using a gaming monitor, you’ll no doubt itch to head to your desk when diving into shooters. I’m not saying this TV will outpace specialist 240Hz screens, but it’s going to be night and day compared to a 60Hz panel. I even managed to feel the extra speed compared to 120Hz while playing Halo Infinite, just in case you’re wondering whether the benefits are marginal.

Should you buy the Hisense U7K before Black Friday?

Considering this specific model is 65 inches, 144Hz, and is armed with a mini LED panel, it’s safe to say this is one of the strongest Black Friday gaming deals you’ll see ahead of November 24. Some rival retailers like Best Buy are seemingly avoiding discounts on this screen for now, which suggests they may follow suit closer to the big event. Either way, you’d probably end up still paying the same, so holding off probably won’t be that beneficial.

Looking for slightly different specs? You’ll find some of today’s best TV deals below if you’re eager to browse. You’ll also want to swing by our 4K 120Hz Black Friday TV deals hub if you’re craving higher refresh rates, as models are already receiving price cuts across the board.

Looking for more screens? Check out our Black Friday gaming monitor deals hub for desktop options. If you're needing a rig to go with, checking out Black Friday gaming PC deals may also be beneficial.