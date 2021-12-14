HTC Vive Pro deal gets you one of the best VR headsets for its lowest ever price

A HTC Vive Pro deal has slashed the VR headset's cost by $300 at Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest ever price. To be precise, the full virtual reality set (with the headset itself, two controllers, and two base stations) is now $899 instead of $1,199. Want a rather extravagant self-gift for gamers? That fits the bill nicely.

Basically, the HTC Vive Pro is at the top of its game when it comes to virtual reality - it's one of the best-looking VR experiences you can get right now and is matched only by the newer (and more expensive) HTC Vive Pro 2. That makes this HTC Vive Pro deal one to seriously consider if you want the highest quality visuals and a more accurate tracking system.

Today's best HTC Vive Pro deal

HTC Vive Pro | $1,199.01 HTC Vive Pro | $1,199.01 $899.01 at Amazon

Save $300 - If you're looking for the most advanced VR experience going to team with the best gaming PCs, it doesn't get much better than this. Particularly because of that 25% discount; this headset never really drops in price that much, and very rarely below $1,000. As such, we wouldn't rely on this HTC Vive Pro deal hanging around for long.



So, what makes this VR headset a step above rivals like the Oculus Quest 2? It comes down to visual fidelity and advanced tracking. Namely, this HTC Vive Pro deal gets you access to dual-OLED displays with a resolution of 2880 x 1600 pixels that'll make your PC VR games (or even Oculus alternatives, if you download third-party mods that allow you to play them on your Vive) sing.

You're also receiving advanced controllers to go with base stations that provide more accurate tracking on the whole - they're ideally set up around the room like speakers where they can better pick up your movements. While this is a faff to set up, the result is worth the effort.

