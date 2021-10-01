How to watch The Many Saints of Newark online: stream the Sopranos prequel at home

We have great news if you're looking to watch The Many Saints of Newark online as the movie has just landed on HBO Max. Subscribers will be able to stream the Sopranos prequel online, and your only other alternative is heading down to your local movie theater.

Make note though if you haven't signed up to HBO Max yet, you'll need to sign-up to the Ad-Free tier at $14.99 a month instead of the cheaper $9.99. The latter tier has ads, is only HD (no 4K), doesn't allow downloads, and more importantly, also doesn't include access to the Warner Bros movie premiers on the same day they hit theatres.

Signups are paid monthly on a rolling contract that you can cancel at any time. You're also free to knock your membership down to the cheaper tier after you've watched the movie if you like.

The movie itself stars Michael Gandolfini, the real-life son of the dearly-departed star of The Sopranos, James Gandolfini. And there's a striking resemblance, mesmerizingly reminiscent of the malevolence always lurking under the surface in his father's performance. Other stars that will play arguably more prominent roles in the film include Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, and a certain legend in Ray Liotta - sadly not reprising his Goodfella's Henry Hill role again in what would have been very meta if ultimately implausible.

Watch The Many Saints of Newark with HBO Max

HBO Max - $14.99 a month

The Many Saints of Newark was released on HBO Max on October 1 and will be available for 31 days before being removed. Expect it to return a few months later once its theatrical run is over. Once it returns, you'll be able to watch it on the cheaper ad-supported HBO Max tier. You'll also be able to watch every season of The Sopranos on HBO Max if you want to roll straight into that from the prequel movie too. What. A. Weekend.

View Deal

HBO Max has been a big hit this year thanks to its strong run of day-and-date cinema releases. Subscribers have saved themselves a small fortune in cinema tickets by being able to watch the likes of Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad, Malignant, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Mortal Kombat, and more.

In addition to being able to watch The Many Saints of Newark online instead of at the cinema, you'll also be able to watch Dune (October 22) and The Matrix 4 (December 22).

There are of course loads of other movies to enjoy, but it's the incredibly strong selection of box sets that really makes HBO Max one of the best streaming services in the US right now. Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Girls, and more are past classics well supported by newer essential hits like The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country, Rick & Morty, Raised by Wolves, Made for Love, and more. And don't forget, you can cancel at any time.

Where to watch The Many Saints of Newark outside of the USA

Put simply, it's the cinema or nothing at the moment if you're outside of the US. Other streaming services like Netflix, Binge, Crave, Now TV, and Amazon Video aren't getting the movie anytime soon.

If any of those services have picked up HBO content before, they're a solid shout for eventually getting the movie, but Warner Bros will be keen to see if it can rake in some cash via the reopening of cinemas around the world first.

If you'd like a deeper dive on the service, check out our HBO Max prices guide - sadly the HBO Max free trial was canceled a while back. Looking for other streaming services to try? Check out today's best Disney Plus bundles, Hulu prices, and Paramount Plus prices.

If sports are more your thing then our guides to the latest Fubo TV costs and channel packages and ESPN Plus costs are worth a look today.