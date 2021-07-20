Here's how to watch the FIFA 22 gameplay reveal taking place later today on July 20.

As part of their ongoing EA Play presentation in the wake of E3 2021, developer/publisher EA will hold a showcase later today on July 20 to focus on FIFA 22. This event is going to reveal the first FIFA 22 gameplay footage, and you can simply watch the event itself through the YouTube video just below, at approximately 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST.

As you can probably infer from the title, this is going to be our first proper look at FIFA 22 gameplay in action. This particular EA Play showcase is going to be dedicated to pulling back the lid on FIFA 22, showing us what we can expect from the gameplay side of things when the game itself launches later this year.

However, don't expect this to be a straight gameplay showcase with an entire in-game match played out. Instead, what's more likely to happen is the developers of FIFA 22 at EA will showcase snippets of gameplay, showing off the various improvements and adjustments they've made to the game since FIFA 21 launched last year.

As with the Future of FPS showcase that EA held last week, it won't be just gameplay that this showcase focuses on. The aforementioned presentation had developer commentary and interviews with staff from Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042's development teams, and you can probably expect the same thing from the FIFA 22 showcase today.

When FIFA 22 was first unveiled earlier this month, it teased the new "Hypermotion" technology. This is tech that basically captures the nuances of each player's individual movements and skills, and hopefully we'll hear more about how this tech is being utilized for the new game in the showcase later today.

If you weren't already aware, the FIFA 22 release date has been pencilled in for October 1 later this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Whereas last year's FIFA 21 had a free upgrade for all players looking to move to new-gen consoles, FIFA 22 unfortunately restricts this upgrade to the Ultimate Editions of the game, which retail for $99.

For a full rundown of all the other games releasing over the remainder of the year, head over to our new games 2021 guide for more.