FIFA 22 release date has been set for October

FIFA 22 will release on October 1, 2021.

Confirmation came today as part of EA Sports' official FIFA 22 reveal trailer, which features cover star Kylian Mbappé and FIFA Ambassadors Heung-Min Son, Phil Foden, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Christian Pulisic.

The teaser - which you can watch in full below - also confirmed that the sports sim will be coming to both current- and last-gen consoles, as well as PC, when it releases later this year. Take a look, although don't get too hyped: the video is less than two minutes long and doesn't give too much away just yet:

The trailer also gives us our first look at the game's "groundbreaking" new gameplay technology, HyperMotion, and shows how each player's unique skills were captured for the game.

Pre-orderers will receive an unspecified, but untradeable, FUT Heroes player.

ICYMI, the FIFA 22 cover has been revealed , and it once again stars French football phenom Kylian Mbappé.

EA Sports revealed the cover art for FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition just a couple of days back, showing Mbappé from behind as he pops the name on the back of his Paris Saint-Germain kit. Mbappé was also the cover athlete for FIFA 21; EA Sports titles took an unusual collage-esque approach to their cover design last year, but it looks like FIFA 22 is going with a more refined and minimalist design this time.

As we explained at the time, EA has teased in the past that this will be a "massive year of innovation" for its football franchise, so even if the cover athlete is a repeat, it sounds like we'll have a lot of changes and new features to look forward to in the game itself.