How to watch the E3 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation today

While E3 itself is dead for now, the spirit of E3 2022 is in the air with the PlayStation State of Play presentation airing later today - here's how you can watch it.

Today, June 2, the new State of Play broadcast begins at 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 11pm BST. Sony has confirmed the presentation will be about 30 minutes long. The broadcast will be available via both YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab), but if you don't want to follow through any links, you can simply watch it through the embedded video below.

"We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2," Sony said in its announcement (opens in new tab) last week. With a focus on third parties and VR games, it seems unlikely we'll see much from first-party PlayStation studios, but fans are certainly hopeful for more information on God of War Ragnarok.

The one thing that's been officially confirmed for the show is a new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain, the VR spinoff that was announced earlier this year alongside PSVR2. Sony's been talking up a big lineup of over 20 games for the new VR platform at launch, and it's safe to expect many of them to start showing up here.

Our State of Play predictions include a new look at Final Fantasy 16 and a Hogwarts Legacy release date, and those alone would make this a pretty notable showcase. We'll find out for sure what Sony has in store very soon.

