PSVR 2 will have over 20 first and third-party games at launch

The PlayStation bosses over at Sony have shared that the PSVR 2 will have more than 20 "major first-party and third-party" games at launch.

That comes from Sony's recent 2022 business briefing (opens in new tab), published earlier this week. As you can see in the slide below, PlayStation's got huge plans for the PSVR 2 right out of the gate, as there are "20+ major first-party and third-party titles confirmed for PSVR 2 at launch."

(Image credit: Sony)

So far, we don't have a great amount of detail on what these "20+" games could be. As you can see in the slide above though, one of these titles will undoubtedly be Horizon: Call of the Mountain, the PSVR 2-exclusive game that Guerrilla unveiled for the new hardware earlier this year.

Right now, we chiefly have a slate of rumours to go on surrounding the new headset. A report earlier this year claimed the PS5 headset would aim to launch near the beginning of 2023, and given that these new details from Sony come in their 2023 fiscal year briefing, that's entirely possible.

Earlier this year in March though, developers actually got to try out the PSVR 2 for themselves at the Game Developer's Conference in San Francisco. One former Valve writer said it was 'so good' on Twitter shortly after, but no one else was as forthcoming about their time with the new headset. Hopefully, it won't be long until we try out the PSVR 2 for ourselves.

