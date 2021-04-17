How to live stream 2021 World Snooker Championship for free and from anywhere

Ronnie O’Sullivan back on the green baize of Sheffield's Crucible theatre this weekend as he looks to defend his crown and starts his campaign for a seventh title - read our guide to getting a World Snooker Championship 2021 live stream, and watch online from anywhere in the world.

2021 World Snooker Championship at a glance Snooker's most prestigious tournament will be available to watch free-to-air via the BBC in the UK, with coverage spanning all three of its channels, plus its iPlayer service.



The tournament takes place between Saturday, April 17 - Monday, May 3. Play at the Crucible usually starts each day at 10am BST, with the afternoon sessions getting started at 1pm, and the evening sessions beginning at 7pm.

The Rocket saw off Kyren Wilson to get his hands on snooker's most covered prize last summer, marking the first time the hugely popular veteran had won the tournament since 2011.

Among the favorites for this year's tournament are world No. 1 Judd Trump, 2009 winner Neil Robertson, and three-time champ Mark Selby.

Kyren Wilson is once again being tipped to be among the contenders this time out, but he'll be hoping to avoid a repeat of the nerve-jangling semi-final he experienced against Anthony McGill, which provided an unforgettable 62 minute epic final frame.

Unlike last year, fans will be allowed in to the theatre this year to watch the action, with the capacity increasing throughout the event and the final set to be played in front of a full house, which should add to the often tense atmosphere.

We've got all the info on how to live stream the 2021 World Snooker Championship no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How to live stream the 2021 World Snooker Championship in the UK

BBC

Coverage of the 2021 World Snooker Championship's doesn't get any more comprehensive than the BBC's. The free-to-air broadcaster will be showing every session of the tournament with coverage spread out across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four as well as its red button service. You can also watch matches live as well as highlights vis its streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. On top of that, snooker fans in the UK also have the option of watching live action from the Crucible via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year.

How to live stream 2021 World Snooker Championship in Canada

DAZN.

Canadian green baize fans looking to tune in to all the action from Sheffield via dedicated sports streaming service DAZN. If you're a canny Cannuck, you can take advantage of the service's FREE trial that's available to new subscribers - it lasts a month making it long enough to watch this year's tournament in its entirety without paying a cent. DAZN otherwise costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year in Canada.

How to live stream 2021 World Snooker Championship in China

CCTV China

With hopes high for Ding Junhu and Yan Bingtao coming into this year's event, there's understandably plenty of interest in watching the action at the Crucible in China. You can tune into the 2021 World Snooker Championship in the People's Republic via a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). The morning sessions will start at around 5pm CST most days, with the afternoon sessions usually kicking off at 8pm, and the evening sessions getting underway at 2am.

How to live stream 2021 World Snooker Championship in USA

DAZN

While pool may be the more prominent table sport in the States, snooker fans in US can nevertheless watch all of this year's World Snooker Championship live via DAZN's pretty comprehensive coverage. A subscription costs just $19.99 a month in the US or $99.99 for the year, but unlike Canada there isn't a free trial to take advantage of. Coverage is set to start most days on the streaming service at 5am ET / 2am PT.

