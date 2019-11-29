Hot OLED 4K TV deal! This 55" Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV is $800 off, while stocks last

Ever wanted the power of 8 million pixels and stunning black levels to complement your foray into 4K gaming? Well look no further than this Sony Bravia 55" OLED 4K Smart TV which we've fished out of the Black Friday deals swamp for just $1498 on Amazon.

This display is down from $2,300, offering an $800 saving for Black Friday. It's well worth investigating if you're looking to make the transition to 4K in style at a bargain price. Regardless of whether you're streaming content on Netflix or pushing games to their graphical limit on the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, you'll see the difference in contrast and visual fidelity and feel it thanks to the excellent Acoustic Surface sound system.

The lifelike colour offering on this 55" OLED will bring the lush jungles of Kashyyyk in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to life with relative ease, creating an unmatched immersive experience whether you're playing games or reclining with a UHD movie.

Sony's X-Reality Pro technology is also at work with this TV, meaning images will be ramped up to exquisite 4K with noise reduction in tandem via the image improvement database in the processor. It also looks lovely both held on a stand and mounted thanks to the incredibly slim bezel.

The Bravia TV also works with Alexa, so you can control it from afar and turn all of your devices on with just your voice whilst you're cosying up with the remote. It has Google Assistant built in and also supports Google Home if you're part of the alternate Smart AI ecosystem. It's also ready out of the box for Imax Enhanced and Dolby Vision-applicable content so you can watch the latest movies in immersive style.

If you're interested to see how the latest graphically demanding games like Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2 would fare in 4K HDR on your brand spanking new OLED, check out our Black Friday game deals hub for some frugal console gaming picks.