Here's how you can save on Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X

CD Projekt Red has finally released its PS5 and Xbox Series X patches of Cyberpunk 2077. However, without a physical release on the horizon, current-gen gamers are getting a little creative to save some cash on the long-awaited upgrade. Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the Cyberpunk 2077 come with a free upgrade to their current-gen counterparts, which means you can pick up a super cheap copy and still enjoy the enhancements that come with the new consoles.

Gamestop is currently offering the PS4 version for just $12.99 (was $29.99 in its previous sales), but you’ll also find discounts on the Xbox version at Microsoft (now $29.99, was $59.99). And for those of you on previous-gen consoles, this purchase includes a free upgrade for current-gen consoles whenever you decide to upgrade.

Cyberpunk was pulled from both the Microsoft and the Playstation store last year due to customers being unsatisfied with the finished game, but it looks like the game is back with some significant discounts. You can now get the game up to 50% off from Playstation and Xbox.

The current-gen versions offer two options for running the game, ray-tracing and Performance Mode. Both hold 4k, but performance mode runs at 60fps with a slight frame drop and ray tracing can manage 30fps. With previous-gen consoles, the game runs at 30fps, at a 1080p resolution, performing significantly better than when it was first out.

If you're currently playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 or Xbox Series X, the upgrade and recent patch 1.5 will be about 50GB. These versions also bring some new DLC that includes a photo mode, weapons, and clothes.

