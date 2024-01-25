Here's how to save 15% on your PS Plus subscription this week

PlayStation Plus deals are rare these days. Before Sony's tiered system, retailers battled it out to offer the lowest rates for the subscription service, in turn providing us with plenty of juicy discounts. With everything moved to the PS Store, though, those savings are firmly in the rearview mirror.

Until today.

Currys has unleashed a massive wave of discounts on its PS Plus gift cards (as well as its PS Store credit), saving you 15% on everything from £32 top-up cards to full £84 subscription covers. You'll need to use promo code PS15 at checkout to make the most of this offer, though.

The £32 gift card is going to be the go-to for most PlayStation Plus newbies. It covers you for the £31.99 three-month PS Plus Extra subscription (but knocks the final price down to £27.20). For your cash, you'll get the standard PS Plus online capabilities and free monthly games, as well as access to the game catalog, a Game Pass-esque collection of titles to download and play as you like.

We don't see PS Plus deals like this every day, so not only is this the first discount of the year but it's also the biggest offer we've experienced in some time now.

PlayStation Plus Gift Cards 15% off at Currys

Currys currently has 15% off its PlayStation Plus cards (and PS Store cards) with code PS15 at checkout. That means you can drop the price of a three month Extra subscription from £32 to £27, among other discounts on Store cards as well. That's the lowest price you're going to find right now.



Which PS Plus tier should you choose?

There are three PlayStation Plus tiers covered by these gift cards; Essential, Extra, and Premium. The first is the classic PS Plus experience we've come to recognize - access to online gameplay, free monthly games, cloud storage, and extra discounts. This is for those who just want to get online, and don't need a wad of extra games within arm's reach.

Then we bump up to Extra, where most players looking to spend a little less on their game collection should place themselves. You're getting all the features of PS Plus Essential as well as access to a full catalog of games to enjoy as well. PlayStation Plus Premium is the big one but it's for those who don't want to wait to dive into plenty of new titles. This tier includes cloud streaming in its offering, as well as a separate Classics Catalogue of older releases to revisit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Essential Extra Premium Monthly £6.99 £10.99 £13.49 3 Months £19.99 £31.99 £39.99 12 Months £59.99 £99.99 £119.99

We're also bringing you plenty more PS5 deals across all the best PS5 accessories as well. Or, for more discounts, check out the latest cheap PS5 games on sale right now.