Henry Cavill’s final scenes as Geralt of Rivia have now aired as part of the release of The Witcher season 3 volume 2. In them, we see Cavill’s monster hunter walking off into the distance with Jaskier (Joey Batey) and Milva (Meng'er Zhang) as they begin their trek to find Ciri.

Per Redanian Intelligence, however, this was originally supposed to have an additional shot attached to it, involving Cahir (Eamon Farren). The Witcher fan site reports that they heard from sources back in spring 2022 (when the show was filming) that his final scene was: "Milva helping Geralt in need, while Cahir was watching them from afar."

As suggested by the publication, it seems pretty likely this would feature a cut to Cahir looking onward at the characters, implying he was in close pursuit, effectively teasing The Witcher season 4.

There could be a myriad of reasons why this scene didn’t make it into the final cut, and it’s not clear whether it was even filmed. Some suggestions from Redanian Intelligence point out its similarity to the ending of The Witcher: Blood Origin may have been a factor as well as how Cahir may have become a captive of the Scoia'tael after confronting them in episode 6.

Although, from my perspective, it might also not have been worth implying what Geralt is up to in season 4 just yet. The team behind the fantasy series is going to have to tackle a very big plot point first. When we meet the White Wolf again, he’s going to be played by Liam Hemsworth, and as we know, they’re clearly planning something big to address that recasting.

The decision to have a bit more ambiguity about Geralt’s timeline in trying to find Ciri would potentially allow more narrative space for this. We’re certainly intrigued to see how they handle it, especially given the comments it may – or may not – be linked to a multiverse.

