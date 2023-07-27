Does The Witcher season 3 volume 2 address Henry Cavill’s recasting?

Henry Cavill's final episodes of The Witcher have now been released on Netflix, but do we get a glimpse of his recasting?

Warning: before we go any further we are of course going to be getting into The Witcher season 3 volume 2 spoilers below. So make sure you're up to date, or at the very least, that you don't mind spoilers.

It was always a long shot that The Witcher's season 3 finale would have any allusion to Geralt of Rivia's recasting in its final episode. This is because while Cavill did announce his exit as the lead of the fantasy series back in 2022, it was made after the season had finished filming. What's more, based on comments from his co-stars about the shock of the news, they didn't know about it until months after as well.

All this means that there was only a very, very slim chance that we'd see the new Geralt in the show's season finale. Part of me was expecting Liam Hemsworth to make an appearance in a Doctor Who-style regeneration – or perhaps we'd get a post-credits tease. But nope, there's nothing there in the season finale.

(Image credit: Sky)

The truth is we don't yet know how exactly The Witcher producers are going to pull off the transition. Teasing comments from those involved have promised it will be satisfying, and some have even gone so far as to tease a multiverse solution.

Executive producer Tomek Bagiński told RadioTimes.com: "This is a very little thing that I will tease – people who know the books really deeply also know that this is not a typical fantasy book. It's not just one world. It's not just one story happening in those books, in those stories."

Although, we're still taking that one with a pinch of salt here at GamesRadar+ as The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner Declan de Barra told us back in late 2022: "There are no different versions. They may have changed in terms of their character arc and how long they've lived and what they're doing on these other worlds, but it's the same person. It’s not like there are two versions of Jaskier. It’s straight up that there’s one version of Yennefer, one version of everybody."

Confusing, right? Well, it seems like we'll just have to preach patience. This is especially the case given it seems like it will be a while yet until The Witcher season 4 starts filming. In the meantime, we'll have to make do with the teases that he apparently looks "awesome" in the Geralt costume and that he's been throwing himself into the role.

