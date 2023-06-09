Yennefer actor "shed a tear" over Henry Cavill’s shock exit from The Witcher

The Witcher season 3 is fast approaching on Netflix as our beloved trio return. This time around, Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt have become a reluctant family in order to keep the Lion Cub of Cintra safe from the many, many people who are after her.

In the new issue of SFX magazine, which is out on newsstands on June 14, the cast and crew open up about what to expect from the dramatic third season. And that's not all as Yen actor Anya Chalotra also shares her reaction to this being Henry Cavill's final season as the White Wolf too.

Both Chalotra and Ciri actor Freya Allan admit they were shocked by the news. "I was really sad," concludes Chalotra in the new issue, which features The Witcher on the cover. "I may have shed a tear. It’s a journey we have been on together for a long time, all of us. Especially in my career, The Witcher has been the biggest thing I have done. It’s the project that started me off. Henry was a huge part of that. He’s a crucial member of the show and I will miss him dearly."

Speaking of the new season, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teases what's next for the Butcher of Blaviken. "From the very beginning, Geralt has talked a lot about being neutral," she explains. "He is very clear that he doesn’t want to get into politics. He exists for one reason – to kill monsters. This season, with all the parties that are after Ciri, his neutrality really comes into question. When Geralt loses the two people he loves so deeply, it causes him to give up on his neutrality because he will do anything to get them back. From this point on, he actually has an agenda. He is not reacting to the world. He is proactively seeking to change something."

Indeed, as the Continent’s political landscape changes, Geralt must wrestle with his resolve to remain neutral. The true bombshell involving his character, however, came courtesy of the announcement that Cavill would be exiting the fantasy series after the third season, and that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing him.

The Witcher season 3 vol. 1 is out on Netflix on June 29 and vol. 2 follows on July 27.

