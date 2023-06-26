The Witcher season 3 is almost out and that means it's almost time to say goodbye to Henry Cavill's Geralt (sob!). Ahead of the new season hitting Netflix, the show's producers have been dropping some hints about his closing scenes in the role, and what's coming next when Liam Hemsworth joins.

"It's a very strong season for Henry, a great final run for him as Geralt," executive producer Steve Gaub told Yahoo! Entertainment. "I think the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last [scenes], invariably those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple episodes are very strong episodes for him.

"I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins as many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we're going to be in great hands with Liam."

Executive producer Tomek Baginski also teased a bit more about how Hemsworth will take over the reins as the White Wolf in season 4. "We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam," he added to the publication. "Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five."

Now this is very interesting as it hints a bit more about how the show will tackle the recasting. The fifth book in Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher saga is 'The Lady of the Lake', which sees (spoiler alert) Ciri go through a portal and find herself in a different world. Could the show be planning something multiverse-y in its fourth season?

In the meantime, as we prepare to say goodbye to Cavill's Geralt (although I'm not sure I'll ever be ready), we've had plenty of insight into his final season. The Witcher season 3 trailer teases war is approaching and Cavill shared how Geralt is changing in season 3.

