Henry Cavill and the rest of The Witcher season 3 cast have shared some insight about the upcoming season in a new behind-the-scenes featurette. Featuring almost all of the cast, creators, and some fresh footage, it gives a bit more of an idea of what dangers lay ahead, and how Geralt must change to deal with them.

"It starts off with Geralt and Yennefer agreeing to protect Ciri," Cavill explains. "But now they’re out in the wild [and] because there are people out there hunting Ciri, they’re exposed."

"He wants to train his adopted daughter to be as good as he is," the White Wolf actor continues. "You get to see a deeper side to Geralt, I got to inject a bit more intellect into him and a bit more thoughtfulness."

The new featurette (which you can watch above) also features some new clips from the upcoming season as well. This includes some big fights for Ciri, which Freya Allan says she was very excited about. "It was crucial to show how she’s improved," she says. "I just love the fights and getting to do one with Henry, I’ve been waiting for this moment."

Meanwhile, the cast all tease a big threat is coming too as the world of The Witcher broadens out further and tackles the events of Andrzej Sapkowski's 'Time of Contempt'.

"Someone is doing some fairly nefarious stuff behind the scenes and Geralt has to catch up to them," Cavill teases of their new enemy in his final season. "The gloves are off and you’re being thrown into the deep end."

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 premieres on June 28 with Volume 2 following on July 27.