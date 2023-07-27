Warning: This article contains major spoilers from The Witcher season 3 volume 2.

Ciri had quite the journey in The Witcher season 3. Beginning under the protection of Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), the groups hunting her across the continent converge in volume 2. After being lost in a strange desert – and hallucinating dead people and a unicorn – she finally made it out and into the hands of some nefarious individuals.

This is where things get very interesting – especially if you have some knowledge about what the future holds for the Lion Cub of Cintra – as Ciri meets a group called The Rats. Comprised of a team led by Kayleigh (Fabian McCallum), the young gang of criminals help her break free of her captors before she’s faced with taking her first life in an epic final fight.

"That fight was everything. It was the most I felt like Geralt in a way when I was doing it," Allan tells GamesRadar+. "It felt very efficient but also extremely emotional because the entire time in that fight, Ciri knows where she's going, she knows how this is ending."

Allan continues, "How it ends is going to be the beginning of a new her. I think that that is the most terrifying thing about it. So it was a big one. I remember like my heart was just pounding throughout that, more than any other fight because I know where it leads. Ciri knows where it leads."

It’s not clear yet how The Rats will play into The Witcher going forwards, as there have been significant reports that they’re the focus of a new spin-off show. Featuring the same cast, this series reportedly already wrapped filming, albeit earlier than predicted. At this point, it seems that could either act as a prequel to fill in the gaps of these characters or potentially include Allan’s Ciri as she embarks on a further journey with them.

One thing that seems certain though is that Ciri is being positioned as the focus of The Witcher going forward. In a time of flux with the Geralt recasting, she’s taken center stage in the season 3 finale, and we’d be surprised if that didn’t continue into season 4.

For more on the show, check out our stories on:

These interviews were completed prior to the SAG/AFTRA strikes.