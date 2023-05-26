Another spin-off of Netflix's The Witcher is reportedly filming – with Expendables and Rocky actor Dolph Lundgren seemingly on board.

Lundgren told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet (H/T Collider) that he's currently filming a Witcher spin-off in South Africa.

That may not seem like much, but a previous report earlier this month from Redanian Intelligence suggested that cameras are set to start rolling imminently on a Rats spin-off.

For those unfamiliar, The Rats – in the novels, at least – were a gang of young criminals who targeted the rich and wealthy. Ciri later finds herself as part of the gang, though it's unclear if the show will follow the source material so closely.

According to the report, the show will revolve around "Six teenage thieves [who] must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom."

Curiously, one member of the Rats (Christelle Elwin's Mistle) is confirmed to appear in The Witcher season 3 – hinting that there could be some crossover potential between the two shows.

When confirmed, The Rats will follow on from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series which charted the origins of the Continent-changing event the Conjunction of the Spheres. The limited series was panned at launch – in my review, I described it as being "packed with wasted potential" – but reached #1 on the streamer during its release.

The Witcher season 3, meanwhile, is launching in two parts later this summer. Volume 1 arrives on June 29, while Volume 2 – Henry Cavill's last stint as Geralt after departing the show last year – hits our screens on July 27.

